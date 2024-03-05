Dealers caught after speeding out of Leeds McDonalds' car park

McNulty (left) and Clough were caught after the manner of their driving attracted patrolling police. (pics by WYP)

Patrolling officers noticed the silver Vauxhall Astra hastily leave the fast-food restaurant in Horsforth at around 1.30am on January 4 and turn immediately into Clayton Wood Bank before stopping.

They noticed a person on a scooter approach the car and a "drug transaction" took place, prosecutor Heather Gilmore told Leeds Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officers moved in and found Thomas McNulty driving and Josh Clough in the passenger seat. They seized phones and £490 from Clough. He was later found to have 70 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth £700.

When the police found the drugs he told them: "You have me banged to rights."

Officers later searched 29-year-old McNulty's home on Rowan Avenue, Bradford, and found £1,360 in cash. On Clough's phone they found messages related to drug dealing.

McNulty (left) and Clough were caught after the manner of their driving attracted patrolling police. (pics by WYP)

Clough, also 29, gave a no comment interview to police. McNulty said they were friends and had been to McDonald's but claimed to know nothing of the drug dealing. He said the cash found at his home belonged to his step-father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clough, of St Hilda's Terrace, Bradford, admitted two counts of dealing in class-A drugs. He has previous convictions including handling stolen goods and robbery, for which he received a 54-month jail sentence.

McNulty admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of class-A drugs. He has "limited previous convictions" the court heard.

For Clough, Zarreen Alam-Cheetham said he was struggling financially at the time, had been working as a binman and was homeless for two years before that. She said his partner had ended their nine-year relationship and his relationship with his family had become strained also.

She said: "He feels he has brought shame upon the family and the family name. In his own words, he does not even know why he started. He wishes to return to legitimate work on release into the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For McNulty, Soheil Khan said: "He had accrued a debt and foolishly thought this was a way of earning a quick buck and assist in repaying his debt."