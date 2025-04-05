Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dealer who smashed into a parked car at high speed while being pursued by police had a “supermarket” of drugs on him, a court heard.

Abdul Kanyi hit 90mph in a residential area before he lost control and smashed into the parked car in Leeds.

He was given more than four years’ jail this week for dealing - made worse by the fact he was on bail for drug offences when police tried to pull him over and he took off at speed.

Sentencing at Leeds Crown Court, Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told him: “Professional drug dealers get professional sentences.”

Kanyi, 28, was first spotted speeding in a Mercedes on Armley Gyratory in the early hours of August 1, 2021, so the police pulled him over.

They could smell cannabis in the car and conducted a search, finding a bum bag filled with bags of ketamine and more than 120 amphetamine tablets.

They searched his home and found £1,350 worth of cannabis in a holdall, along with cocaine and LSD. The total value of the drugs found came to £1,970.

He gave a no-comment interview to officers and was bailed, prosecutor Carmel Pearson told the court.

But on February 15, 2023, police spotted him again driving erratically and so followed him. He then led them on a 15-minute chase, first hitting 80mph on the 50mph-limit M621, and then peaking at 90mph towards Meanwood in residential areas where cars were parked on both sides of the road.

He then struck the parked car, writing it off. He tried to flee on foot throwing a bag as he went. He was arrested and the bag retrieved. It contained drugs, cash and a mobile phone.

There was cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis worth £2,650. They searched his home and found a safe containing more than £5,600 in cash.

Kanyi, of Ring Road Beeston Park, Middleton, admitted four counts of dealing in Class A drugs, five of dealing in Class B, two counts of possession of Class A drugs, dangerous driving and criminal damage.

He has no previous convictions. Mitigating on his behalf, Nicholas Hammond said Kanyi had been “advised he is going to prison”.

There was little personal mitigation, only that he had pleaded guilty at an early stage.

Judge Stubbs told Kanyi: “You’ve never been in trouble before but you are a drug dealer.

“Professional drug dealers get professional sentences. It will be difficult, we both know that, but you never thought you would get caught.

“You had a supermarket’s worth of drugs.”

He rubbished Kanyi’s claims that he was put under pressure to sell drugs by other dealers higher up the chain and added: “It does not chime with someone who has a safe full of money at their home.”

He handed him 52 months’ jail overall, and a 50-month driving ban.