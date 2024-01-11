Dealer who avoided jail caught selling cannabis on Leeds streets three weeks later

A drug dealer was caught by police in Leeds plying his illegal trade again just weeks after he avoided jail for selling cannabis.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Zakib Khan was seen by officers passing a package through the window of his VW car to a Renault which were both parked on Burlington Road in the Beeston area on the evening of October 1 last year.

They then moved in to to arrest driver Khan and search his car, prosecutor Ben Whittingham told Leeds Crown Court. They found around £100 worth of cannabis, separated into four deals in a bucket in the car. He was also given a road-side swipe test which showed he was over the driving limit for cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his police interview, the 21-year-old gave a prepared statement denying dealing and that someone put the bucket of drugs in his car.

Khan was caught dealing again three weeks after he was sentenced. (pics by WYP / Google Maps / National World)

He later admitted dealing, but tried to put forward a basis that he was simply sharing drugs with friends, a claim he later withdrew. However, he had only received an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years, for dealing in cannabis on September 8, last year.

Khan, of Tempest Road, Beeston, has been held on remand since his arrest and appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster. Mitigating, Soheil Khan said: “Sadly, having received his suspended sentence he made some progress, attending four rehabilitation days and completing one day of the unpaid work.

"He has just started his own valeting business, it was not flourishing and fell into this offending. It’s not dissimilar to what he has done before. He has asked me to express his remorse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the judge, Recorder Abdul Iqbal KC, disputed the claim and that Khan’s retracted basis about sharing drugs with friends was “not someone who had shown full remorse”.

He jailed Khan for 26 months in total – activating 16 months of his previous suspended sentence, plus 10 months for the new offence.