Dealer flushed out after trying to dispose drugs at Leeds police station toilet

A drug dealer pulled over in Leeds later tried to flush his stash down the toilet at the police station.

Officers arrested Amar Khan when he was a passenger in a Toyota Yaris stopped on High Ash Avenue in Alwoodley on the evening of February 26.

During the search they found 10 wraps of heroin in his pocket eight wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in his jacket.

Mobile phones seized failed to unearth any evidence of dealing, Leeds Crown Court heard.

But when he was taken to the station, he pulled out a clear bag with almost 150 wraps and tried to dispose of them down the toilet.

The total value of the drugs came to £950.

Khan (pictured) tried to flush his drugs down the toilet at the police station. | WYP / National World / PA

The 33-year-old, of Claremont Villas, Great Horton, Bradford, admitted two counts of dealing in Class A drugs.

The court heard he had previous convictions for dealing in crack cocaine and heroin dating back to 2016, for which he received four years’ jail.

Mitigating, Erin Kitson-Parker conceded his guilt was his only real mitigation for his latest offending.

She said he was now married with an eight-month-old child, having tried to turn his life around as a painter and decorator.

She said: “He understands this is an immediate custodial sentence. He wants to serve his sentence, get released into the community and start working again.

“He was struggling to get work as a painter and decorator. He understands there is no way to make quick money.”

Judge Neil Clark jailed him for three years.