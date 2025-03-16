A dealer who told police “it’s all mine bruv” when a bag of drugs was found in car full of people has been locked up.

Kane Allen took full responsibility for the cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin stashed in a bag in the footwell of the car pulled over by police in Leeds.

The 24-year-old has a previous conviction for dealing when he was youth, Leeds Crown Court heard.

For his latest offending, he admitted three counts of dealing in Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster, where he was being held on remand.

Allen was caught with £3,000 worth of drugs on South Parkway in Leeds.

Prosecutor Joel Wootten said officers had been on patrol at around 12.40am on February 18 when they pulled over a grey Skoda on South Parkway.

Allen was in the passenger seat, his girlfriend was driving and there was a passenger also in the rear.

Officers said he smelled strongly of cannabis so conducted a search. They found cannabis in the centre console, along with £402 in cash.

They found the bag which also contained weighing scales as well as the drugs. Allen then told officers they all belonged to him.

There was 28 grammes of cocaine worth £1,680, 11 grammes of crack cocaine worth £1,110 and 16 grammes of heroin worth £160.

But he then told officers during his interview they were not his, and an unknown man had placed the bag in the car, which he later admitted was a lie.

Allen, of Kellett Road, Wortley, was given a youth referral order in 2021 for dealing drugs.

Mitigating, Kara Frith said he had managed to stay out of trouble for more than four years until his latest arrest.

She said he wanted to “provide”, but added: “He went completely the wrong way about that, he knows there are consequences for that. But he is still only a young man.”

Judge Tom Bayliss KC jailed Allen for 28 months.