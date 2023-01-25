Morton astonishingly claimed the huge amount of cannabis was for personal use.

Sam Morton’s vehicle was pulled over by officers on Wakefield Road in Drighlington on April 24, 2021, and during a search came across the drugs which were loose in two large containers.

Following his arrest, they then searched his home and found the remnants of a cannabis farm in his loft, with evidence of green cannabis matter strewn around the property.

Prosecutor Jonathan Sharp inferred at Leeds Crown Court that Morton had harvested the crop and was possibly on his way to sell it wholesale when he was pulled over.

The drugs had an estimated street value of up to £25,000. The 35-year-old gave a prepared statement to the police, telling them it was his personal use.

But an expert said even a heavy cannabis smoker would take five years to get through it all, and would probably have rotted by then.

Morton, of Grove Terrace, Bradford, eventually admitted a charge of possession with an intent to supply but only appearing at a pre-trial hearing.

No mitigation was offered by his barrister Harry Crowson after the judge, Recorder Alex Menary, told him he would not send Morton to jail.

He said: “It seems to me you were growing it at your house, and it seems to me you were on your way to sell it. You said it was for personal use even though it would take five years to get through it all.”

He accepted that Morton had been addicted to drugs, but had addressed the issue. He added: “It’s clear from what I have read that you are now someone who has turned a corner. You achieved good GCSE grades, and you have been a full-time employee of the same employer for 15 years.”