Dealer said Leeds-home cannabis farm was to help pay for daughter's university fees
Officers raided Pawel Rec’s Bramley home earlier this year, finding large bags of cannabis buds ready to be sold and plants in various stages of growth. They also found bags of cocaine in the freezer.
He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week where Judge Howard Crowson told him: “Many people struggle to pay for education and higher education of their children, but not many resort to growing Class B drugs.”
Acting on intelligence, police raised Rec’s home on Wyther Park Crescent on February 19, prosecutor Charlotte Noddings told the court.
They found a cannabis grow on the upper floor of the house, including 12 baby plants in one room and 12 medium-to-large plants in another room, with the usual associated fans and lights to ensure growth.
There was also two bags of dried cannabis buds, weighing around 1kg each and worth £6,000 each.
More than £2,000 cash was found around the property, along with Euros and Polish zloty. They also found several grams of cocaine in the freezer.
Rec was arrested and gave a no-comment interview at the police station. He has no previous convictions.
He later admitted dealing in Class A drugs and production of a Class B drug. The 45-year-old appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.
Mitigating, Stuart Field said Rec had come to the UK from Poland to find work when the UK was still part of the European Union.
He said he fell into drugs and would supply them to his friends, which was accepted by the court. He said that he had been “foolhardy” to think he could grow drugs to sell and pay for his daughter’s education.
Mr Field said Rec had “lost much” due to his involvement in the criminal trade.
Judge Crowson jailed him for 34 months.