Tracey Thompson was caught in possession of the class A drugs after police officers stopped her for driving an untaxed car.

Leeds Crown Court heard the officers stopped Thompson as she drove a Renault Clio in Otley in the early hours of July 26 this year.

Holly Clegg, prosecuting, said the 49-year-old defendant appeared to be under the influence of drugs and tested positive for cocaine.

Otley drug dealer Tracey Thompson was jailed for 21 months at Leeds Crown Court.

As she was arrested she asked for her handbag.

The officers noticed the handbag contained bags of what appeared to be white powder.

A total of 54 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine were recovered from the handbag.

Thompson's mobile phone also contained text messages relating to drug dealing dating back to May 17 this year.

The defendant's home was searched and £940 in cash was seized from the property.

She was interviewed and admitted selling the drugs in order to pay off a debt she had built up to fund her own habit.

Thompson, 49, of Caxton Road, Otley, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

She has a previous conviction for supplying drugs dating back to 2009.

Allan Armbrister, mitigating, said Thompson had a "considerable" drug habit which spiralled out of control and caused her to get into debt with dealers.

Mr Armbrister said Thompson pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and had been in custody for three weeks since being arrested.

Thompson was jailed for 21 months.

Recorder Bryan Cox QC said: "I hope very much that you can address your drug addiction and that you continue to seek assistance.