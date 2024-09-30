Dealer fled moving Fiat in Wakefield and tried to hurl drugs over nearby fence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drug dealer jumped from a moving Fiat 500 and tried to sling hundred of pounds worth of drugs over a fence as he ran.

Officers gave chase after Levi Spencer dived from the car which then ploughed into a lamppost on Marsland Street in Wakefield, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The 24-year-old escaped a custodial sentence because he has no previous convictions and had stayed out of trouble since his arrest on in June 2021. The judge acknowledged the inexplicable delay, although pointed to Spencer opting to taken the matter to trial before pleading guilty on the day it was due to begin.

Drug dealer Spencer tried to flee police after the Fiat was driven down a dead end on Marsland Street, Wakefield. (pics by Google Maps / Getty / National World) | Google Maps / Getty / National World

The court heard that patrolling officers spotted a known drug user approach the Fiat at around 5.40pm on Brunswick Street on June 12, 2021. They followed the Fiat but it turned down Marsland Street, which is a dead end.

Three people then got out of the moving car, including Spencer who was a passenger. He was then seen trying to throw the package over the fence. He was detained and the package was retrieved. It contained 39 separate deals of heroin and 30 deals of crack cocaine. He had £195 cash on him.

No charge was brought against another man from the Fiat, and the police were unable to catch the third man. Spencer, of Kirkthorpe Lane, Wakefield, made no comments during his police interview.

Mitigating, Mohammed Khan said Spencer had been “sold a lifestyle that he bought into” about drugs. He added: “He feels shameful, not only for himself but his family.”

He said he was not addicted to drink or drugs had since found himself work as a self-employed landscaper.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar gave him a 24-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, along with 200 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation days.

He told him: “You are a very lucky man to get this chance.”