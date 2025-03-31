Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drug dealer who had business cards printed up and was caught selling on the streets of Beeston has had his suspended sentence slashed on appeal.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

Ally Tatterton successfully had the length of the sentence reduced, along with the amount of unpaid work hours, after his barrister successfully argued it was “excessive”.

Tatterton was initially given an 12-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, along with 250 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days with probation for dealing in cannabis and possession of cocaine.

The 23-year-old was sentenced on February 6 at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Representing Tatterton during his recent appeal hearing at Leeds Crown Court, Nick Murphy said the starting point for the offence, given that Tatterton had no previous convictions and there were no further aggravating factors, was too high.

Tatterton was caught selling cannabis on Bude Road in Beeston, but the courts agreed that his sentence was too harsh.

He said it was an “aberration on his part”. He added: “He plainly regrets involving himself in this particular offending.”

After a brief deliberation among the hearing panel, led by Judge Neil Clark, it was agreed there were no further aggravating factors. They decided to reduce his suspended sentence from 12 months to eight months and cut the number of work hours from 250 to 190.

The court heard that police had noticed Tatteron in a BMW 1 Series parked up on Bude Road in Beeston on December 23 last year.

A man got out and walked away and when the police approached the vehicle, driver Tatterton told them he was “chilling” and waiting for his grandmother.

The police returned 10 minutes later and he was still parked in the same place, so decided to conduct a search. They found four ounce-bags of cannabis under the driver’s seat.

He was arrested and his home on King Alfred’s Way in Meanwood was searched. They found more cannabis, grip-seal bags, a knotted bag of cocaine, business cards advertising drugs for sale and weighing scales.

The total value of the drugs came to £1,910.