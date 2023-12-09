Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Carr was seen by officers smoking a joint near to the Billy Bremner statue on the corner of Elland Road and Lowfields Road on March 19, 2021, Leeds Crown Court heard. The officers could smell the cannabis and so approached him.

Carr admitted smoking a joint, but then ran off. He was eventually detained and was found to have a small bag of cannabis on him, along with six small bags of cocaine, which was estimated to be worth between £600 and £1,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carr, of The Heights East, Armley, then made the comment to police comparing himself to the Al Pacino drug-dealer character in the 1983 hit movie, Scarface, and Capone – the notorious 1930s Mafia boss. Carr claimed the drugs were for personal use, however, messages linked to dealing were found on his mobile phone.

Carr, who was smoking a joint outside Elland Road compared himself to the notorious gangster, Al Capone. (pics by Google Maps / PA / Getty)

The 32-year-old later admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and dealing cocaine. He maintains that he was a heavy cannabis user and sold it to fund his own habit, and was a casual cocaine user who sold to close friends in order to get cocaine for free. The basis was accepted by the Crown.

Carr has more than 30 convictions but only one previous for drug-related matters.

Keeping with the gangster theme, his barrister Christopher Dunn told the judge: “Al Capone would never have drawn attention to himself by smoking cannabis 200 metres away from the biggest operational police station in West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s probably indicative of this defendant’s mindset. He is not an arch criminal or big-time drug dealer. It rises out of naivety. He just does not think about his actions until the consequences are upon him.” He said Carr was an expectant father and now had a “change in his approach to life”.

Judge Kate Rayfield told Carr: “You are getting too old for this. You have a baby coming. You have been in and out (of prison) through the whole of your 20s.”