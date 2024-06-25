Dealer beat man unconscious outside Seacroft Tesco over drug-selling grumble

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A known dealer beat a man unconscious outside a busy Tesco store after the victim complained about him selling drugs.

Deshawn Hendrickson and an unnamed accomplice beat the man with fists and kicks for up to five minutes outside the store in Seacroft. Hendrickson was jailed for 42 months at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting a charge of GBH with intent.

Prosecutor Jemima Stephenson said the victim had been sat on railings outside the Tesco shop on the afternoon of June 30 last year when he was approached by Hendrickson and the second male.

Already known to each other, it was claimed the victim complained to Hendrickson about selling drugs from a flat on his estate. Hendrickson then punched the man who went to the floor, but struggled to get up as Hendrickson and the second male rained blows down on him.

Hendrickson (pictured) attacked the man outside Tesco in Seacroft, leaving him unconscious. (pics by WYP / Google Maps) | WYP / Google Maps

He was kicked several times to the face and head also and lost consciousness. The court heard the assault lasted between three and five minutes. An ambulance was called and the man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

He had a wound to his right eyebrow, his temples were swollen and a CT scan showed a collection of blood on the left side of his scalp. Hendrickson, 24, was arrested and interviewed, where he admitted punching and kicking the man but claims it was in self defence.

He admitted the lesser charge of Section 20 GBH, without intent, but this was rejected by the Crown. He was due to stand trial but eventually admitted the more serious charge of Section 18 GBH, wounding with intent.

Hendrickson, of Clifton Avenue, Burmantofts, has 12 previous convictions for 48 offences. They include robbery, battery and drug dealing, for which he was jailed for 32 months in 2021. He appeared in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Anthony Sugare said that Hendrickson and the victim were acquainted so it was not simply an attack on a stranger. He added: “I’m told that the complainant himself has served a sentence for attempted robbery, so he [Hendrickson] was dealing with a violent man. He accepts he will receive a lengthy prison sentence.”

The judge, Recorder Harry Vann acknowledged that the victim may have put his hand in his pocket, leaving Hendrickson fearing he may be attacked with a weapon, but said: “It was plainly far in excess of self defence. He was rendered unconscious.