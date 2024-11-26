Day drinker broke Leeds partner's wrist after she locked the door on his return

A drunken thug who got into an argument with his partner when he returned home after a heavy drinking session broke her wrist during a struggle.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman required surgery to insert metal plates after the fight with Thomas Stogden at their home in Gildersome.

Leeds Crown Court heard this week that Stogden had been out with friends on May 29, 2022, before returning home on the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stogden spent the afternoon drinking with friends before he returned home and fought with his partner, breaking her wrist. (pics by National World) | National World

His partner of 10 years was “not happy” with him, prosecutor Adam Walker told the court, and she said it would be best if he went to stay at his mother’s.

Stogden agreed, but said he first needed to feed his dogs, so went outside. The woman locked the door and would not let him back in.

Stogden, a self-employed gardener, said he would break a window if she did not open the door. She did, but then changed her mind and the pair struggled. No further details were disclosed in court but the woman suffered the fracture to her arm.

She phoned the police but Stogden left the scene. He was arrested after he returned a short time later. During his police interview he said that the woman had purposely tried to start an argument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went to Leeds General Infirmary where she underwent surgery.

Stogden, of Moorland Avenue, Gildersome, eventually admitted Section 20 GBH without intent. He has two previous convictions for five offences, including battery and dangerous driving.

Mitigating on his behalf, Shannon Woodley said that Stogden’s partner had not been happy on his return from the pub because she found a bag of cocaine in his pocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said it had been a long relationship which was “difficult“ at times and Stogden’s alcohol intake had been a factor.

She said that he had grieved the loss of a friend and his drinking had been “ramped up”.

She said he was a hard worker, was remorseful and was only lightly convicted.

Judge Neil Clark acknowledged that Stogden had issues with alcohol. He gave him a 26-week sentence, suspended for 18 months, ordered him to complete a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 20 rehabilitation days.

He also handed him a restraining order to keep him away from the woman, which will last indefinitely.