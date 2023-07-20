David Lloyd club accepts blame for the drowning of Leeds toddler Rocco Wright

The fitness firm entered a guilty plea at Leeds Crown Court today to a “serious” health and safety breach involving the death of the three-year-old at its Moortown club in 2018.

Nobody saw Rocco enter the water in which he was found by his frantic father minutes later, face down at the bottom of the pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting on behalf of Leeds City Council, Samuel Green KC outlined damning details over the safety practices at the indoor pool, most notably, that just one lifeguard was on duty that day.

Rocco Wright drowned at the pool in Moortown in 2018. (pic submitted)

Guidelines set out by the Health & Safety Executive states that for a pool of that size – 25 metres in length – a minimum of two lifeguards are required on duty.

Despite concerns being raised by staff members, Mr Green said they were told by the company there were no funds for extra staff.

One worker said he would get just two 10-minute breaks during a full shift, another said when they were given breaks, unqualified employees would be tasked to be makeshift lifeguards during those short periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff were also expected to undertake other duties while lifeguarding, such as cleaning the poolside and testing the water, therefore reducing concentration on those entering the 25-metre-long pool.

David Lloyd at Moortown. (pic by Google Maps)

Mr Green said: “Failings of the company made a significant contribution, therefore in law, caused Rocco’s death.”

The prosecution was first brought against the company in November 2021, and an initial not-guilty plea was indicated, with a three-week trial expected to follow.

But the firm was re-arraigned this morning and pleaded guilty to failing to ensure the health and safety of a person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representing David Lloyd Leisure Ltd, barrister Simon Antrobus KC, read out an apology from the company’s director in which he confessed: “We simply did not do enough.”

Mitigating, Mr Antrobus added: “Its breach was a significant cause of Rocco’s death. The company bears responsibility for the way its club performed. But this is not a case they did not put in place a system or procedures. It’s a case of failure of implementation at club level.”

However, he said that when lifeguards expressed concerns about working solo, steps were taken to add another member of staff. Mr Antrobus added: “Concerns were not being systematically ignored, criticisms can be made that they did not respond sufficiently.”

Rocco was with his father, Steven Wright, and sister at the poolside on the morning of April 21, 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Mr Wright briefly organised his daughter’s swimming lesson, he noticed Rocco was no longer by his side.

Beginning to panic, he frantically went searching for the youngster before spotting him at the bottom of the main pool. He dived in to pull him out and attempts were made to revive him. He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he was died the following day.

An inquest into Rocco’s death in February 2020 gave a verdict of accidental death, but Mr Wright said his son’s death “could and should have been prevented”.