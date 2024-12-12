Darren Russell: Police search for man wanted in connection with a series of burglaries across Leeds
The force is searching for Darren Russell, aged 51, who is wanted in connection with a series of burglaries across Leeds and is known to frequent Harehills and the surrounding areas.
West Yorkshire Police are asking anyone who thinks they have seen Russell or may have any information regarding his whereabouts to contact them.
Information can be given by calling 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13240550175.
Anonymous information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.