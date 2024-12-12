Darren Russell: Police search for man wanted in connection with a series of burglaries across Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Dec 2024, 15:07 BST
Police in Leeds are asking for help locating a man wanted on recall to prison.

The force is searching for Darren Russell, aged 51, who is wanted in connection with a series of burglaries across Leeds and is known to frequent Harehills and the surrounding areas.

West Yorkshire Police are asking anyone who thinks they have seen Russell or may have any information regarding his whereabouts to contact them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Darren Russell, aged 51, is wanted in connection with a number of burglaries across Leeds.placeholder image
Darren Russell, aged 51, is wanted in connection with a number of burglaries across Leeds. | West Yorkshire Police

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

Information can be given by calling 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13240550175.

Anonymous information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online. 

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice