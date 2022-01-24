Earl Whyman was caught out in an undercover operation after a police officer contacted him posing as a youngster online last year.

The 43-year-old is already subject to an indefinite-length Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which is meant to limit his internet use.

He was jailed for 42 months after he admitted attempting to engage a child in sexual communication and breaching his SHPO after police also found an internet-connected Xbox games console at his home.

Under the terms of the order, he must register any new internet device, and he admitted failing to inform the authorities.

Leeds Crown Court hear Whyman was arrested for the SHPO breach in July last year, and while on bail targeted what he thought was a 12-year-old girl on the messenger app, Kik.

Nigel Wray, prosecuting, the conversation instigated by Whyman became sexualised and he began asking the 'girl' to send him photos of herself naked.

After being arrested, he told police during interview that he knew the account was fake and that he had been "catfished" by a fictional person.

Whyman admitted he had a sexual preference for girls.

The court heard that he has eight convictions for 14 offences, dating back to 1994 when he was convicted of indecent assault.

He was jailed for three years and given an indefinite-length SHPO in 2009 for sexual assault of a child.

Whyman was jailed for two months in 2012 for breaching the SHPO, then jailed for 28 months in 2019 for trying to arrange to meet a child for sex, after being lured in by a paedophile hunter group.

Christopher Morton, mitigating, said that his client had an "intellectual disability".

Mr Morton said: "He is socially isolated, he has no family and no friends. He has never gained qualifications or employment.

"He does not, and never has, enjoyed any relationship with an adult."

Whyman lives on Ashdene on Wakefield's Peterson Road, a unit for offenders with complex needs.