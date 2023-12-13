A “dangerous” sex offender who was caught returning to the scene of an attempted rape of a woman he had stalked has been jailed.

Krisztian Glonczi (23) of Kilpin Hill Lane in Dewsbury was jailed at Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday, December 13) to five years and three months after pleading guilty to an attempted rape and theft offences on Taylor Street in Batley on September 11 this year.

Police were called during the afternoon of September 11 and took a report of an attempted rape of a woman in her 20s in a wooded area at the location.

The victim had managed to fight off the attacker who had forced her to the ground. He then fled the scene with some of her property which he discarded nearby.

The 23-year-old was identified as the suspect after a detective conducting enquires in the area saw him walking down the road and recognised him from the CCTV images already obtained. He was stopped and arrested.

He was not known to the police and further investigation established he had stalked his victim.

It was confirmed that Glonczi had attempted to flee the country while work was ongoing to identify him but was unable to escape after losing his passport.

Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton, who led the investigation said: “Krisztian Glonczi is a dangerous sexual predator who stalked his victim before then attacking her in broad daylight.

“She showed real courage in both fighting him off and then coming forward to report what had happened to her.

“The victim’s actions enabled officers to very quickly mount a full investigation into what occurred and then identify Glonczi, a first-time offender who was not known to police.”

He added: “Reports of sexual offences are treated with the utmost seriousness by specialist detectives, with the most serious offences being allocated to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.