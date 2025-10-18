Dangerous Leeds rapist encouraged woman to smoke spice before sleeping sex attack

A convicted rapist has been handed a lengthy jail sentence after attacking a female he encouraged to smoke drugs to make her sleepy.

Lyndon Powell was handed an extended 15-year jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week, with the judge deeming him a danger to society.

The 35-year-old had been found guilty of sexual assault by penetration following a trial.

The court was told that Powell had met the female at a community centre in Leeds in June of last year and befriended her. She had autism, bipolar disorder and PTSD and was vulnerable as a result.

He offered her spice - potent synthetic cannabis which can often leave users in a comatosed, often “zombie-like” status. They smoked the drug together and he persuaded her to go with him to his room.

He encouraged her to smoke a “large amount” of the drug, the court heard.

She later woke up to find Powell sexually touching her, she turned away and said she wanted to leave. He took her into Leeds city centre and after leaving her, she reported what had happened.

The court was told that Powell had been jailed for six years in 2013 after he had groomed a female and took over her home, where he dealt drugs and entertained his friends, the court heard.

He accused that woman of owing him money and taking advantage of the situation to sexually assault her while she slept.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC told Powell, who appeared for sentencing over a video link from HMP Leeds, that there were “clear” similarities between that case and his latest offending.

He said: “Your previous conviction is highly relevant. Little can be said in mitigation.

“There’s a clear history of you targeting females who are vulnerable because of their circumstances.”

He said that Powell did “not present any determination to engage” in order to be rehabilitated and added: “You continue to present a high risk of harm of offending.”

He jailed him for nine years and gave him an additional six-year extended licence period. He must serve at least two-thirds of the nine-year custodial period before being considered for parole.

He will remain on the sexual offender register.