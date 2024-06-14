Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dangerous predator who drugged a woman in a city-centre bar in Leeds then dragged her to a hotel to rape her has been handed an 18-year jail term.

Siyabonga Dunga continues to deny any wrongdoing despite being found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

It was heard that footage from the bar on Call Lane and from the hotel where Dunga took the stricken woman was played to the jury.

It showed the woman almost unconscious as Dunga wedged his hotel door open so he could drag the victim inside. Her phone could be seen illuminating constantly on the footage as her friends desperately tried to find her whereabouts.

Judge Robin Mairs deemed him to be dangerous and told him: “She was utterly incapable. She had been rendered in that condition by whatever you put in her drink. She could not even stand. She collapsed unconscious on the floor. That is precisely what you had wanted.

Dunga targeted the woman The Backroom bar in Leeds.

“It’s difficult to think of a more callous, calculated disregard of the basic humanity of a woman in what you did that night.

“You took that substance with you that night. It was not a spur-of-the-moment offence, it was pre-planned, organised rape. What you did will haunt her for the rest of her life.”

The court heard how, in the early hours of Saturday, January 21, last year, the woman had been out celebrating with friends in The Backroom bar on Call Lane.

Footage showed she was steady on her feet, was talking and was having a good time with pals. But within minutes was unable to speak or stand.

Dunga, 39, had placed something in her drink and he then “stuck like a limpet” to her. At some point he removed her mobile phone, putting it in his pocket.

He and one of the woman’s friends then tried to help her from the bar, before her friend realised the phone was missing. Dunga claimed he saw a person take it and while the friend looked for it, he dragged the woman away to the hotel he had booked, despite living on Sweet Street in Holbeck.

She woke up in the hotel room the next morning and could remember nothing. Dunga was laughing at her, the court heard.

Dunga was traced through DNA after having unprotected sex with the unconscious woman.

Dunga was found guilty of administering a substance with intent, kidnap, intent to commit a sexual offence and rape. He appeared in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds.

