Dangerous Ian Shackleton was found guilty of multiple charges after a trial at Leeds Crown Court and was handed an extended 20-year sentence.

The 40-year-old was found to have targeted the two girls, the first being a 13-year-old whom he groomed and then raped weekly until she reached the age of 19.

The second was a 14-year-old whom he sexually touched and forced into sex acts.

Shackleton was handed an extended jail sentence after the judge deemed him to be dangerous.

Shackleton, of Clifton Mount, Burmantofts, denied the offences, but then claimed the relationship with the first victim had been consensual.

He was found guilty of six counts of rape, four of which took into account multiple incidents. He was also found guilty of one count of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.

The judge, Recorder Benjamin Nolan KC said: “I have no doubt that your offending has caused severe psychological harm. Each of your victims were particularly vulnerable.

"The delay (in justice) has arisen from your denials and your attempt to corrupt the history to your own advantage.”

Recorder Nolan said a pre-sentence report found Shackleton to be “sexually pre-occupied and attracted to teenage girls”.

The abuse took place over several years and he would tell his victims he loved them. He also became jealous and warned his first victim off getting boyfriends.

His offending came to light when the second victim finally told of her experiences, and the police were contacted.

He denied the allegations and no action was taken at the time. But in 2020 the first victim also plucked up the courage to tell the authorities.

Impact statements read out by prosecutor Jonathan Sharp found that both victims had suffered considerable torment since the abuse, with both having recurring nightmares.

Shackleton has no previous convictions but has two cautions dating back to 2010 for sexual activity with two underage teenage girls in his car.

Recorder Nolan agreed with sentencing reports that Shackleton was dangerous, and said: "Given your attitude I do not have any confidence that you have any real insight into your deviant behaviour.”