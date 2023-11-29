A driver from Leeds who raced down the M62 on a police chase that reached speeds of 120mph tried to convince his mate to take responsibility for the incident.

Jack Stevenson, 23, was arrested after the pursuit on the motorway that saw him weaving in and out of cars, ignoring stop signs and going the wrong way around roundabout.

A judge said this week that it was “a miracle no one was hurt”.

The electrician, of Chepstow Drive, was arrested and pleaded guilty to a charge of driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Jack Stevenson, 23, of Chepstow Drive, Leeds, was sentenced to four months' imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court on November 29 after pleading guilty to a charge of driving a motor vehicle dangerously. Photo: National World.

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on November 27.

During the hearing, the court was shown dramatic footage of the incident that happened on October 9 of last year.

It showed a car having to stop on a roundabout because the defendant forced his vehicle over it, Stevenson weaving in and out of cars, driving over grassy areas and speed bumps, ignoring stop signs – and even continuing when a police stinger had been deployed.

A probation officer explained that, in the lead-up to the incident, Stevenson had asked to borrow a friend’s car.

On the day of the chase, he was driving it with three other passengers when he saw police lights. The court heard that Stevenson’s friend said the driver should not pull over because he did not have the correct insurance and both of them would get into trouble.

Martin Morrow, for the defence, said in mitigation that Stevenson was involved in a serious car accident in November 2021 that led to his vehicle being written off. That incident caused the defendant to suffer from PTSD.

The barrister added: “This is completely out of character and he is genuinely sorry and remorseful for his behaviour.”

But Judge Tom Bayliss KC said: “For some reason when driving on the M62, you drove off at speed to avoid a police car. When pursued, the footage shows that the police were having to travel at 120mph to keep up with you.

“You cannot but be struck by the fact that many road users were put at risk by your behaviour. Cars were having to take evasive action and you had every opportunity to stop, but you didn’t. You put yourself, the police and your passengers at risk.”

It was explained that when Stevenson was arrested, a mobile phone was seized that showed messages to the owner of the car, asking him to take the points.

The judge added: “You were transferring sums of money to him in the days after it took place, which may in fairness have been to pay for the damage caused – and you’re not charged with any offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice – but it’s right that you tried to get him to take responsibility for this.”