Dancer sparked Leeds West Indian Carnival security alert by waving Rambo knife on stage

Have your say

A man who caused a security alert by dancing on a stage at Leeds West Indian Carnival armed with a Rambo knife has been sent to prison.

Karl Lewis was arrested after 'proudly' waving the ten-inch blade around on the grime stage at the event in Potternewton Park on August 25 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard how a carnival photographer initially spotted the weapon sticking out of his trousers as he took pictures.

David Ward, prosecuting, said Lewis was not wearing a shirt and took out the knife as he started dancing towards the photographer.

Lewis then waved the knife around in time with the music.

Other people on stage saw the knife and moved away from the defendant.

The photographer put his camera away and alerted security officers who went to speak to Lewis.

Read more: Police reveal image of weapon used to inflict horror injuries on inmate at Leeds young offender institution.

Police were then contacted and Lewis gave officers his twin brother's name.

The double-edged knife was found under his bag.

Lewis later told police his real name.

When interviewed Lewis said he felt 'like a d***head' and stupid.

He described the weapon as a Rambo knife but said he could not remember the incident as he was so drunk.

Lewis, of Park Holme, Potternewton, Leeds, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and obstructing a police constable.

He was jailed for 18 months

Lewis has two previous convictions for four offences, including filming in a court in July 2016.

Probation officer Surbjit Torr said Lewis claimed he found the weapon at the carnival and picked it up.

Mr Surbjit said Lewis' cousin had been killed in a fatal shooting a year ago and he had struggled to cope with the loss.

Andrew Coleman, mitigating, described the offence as 'a foolish joke'.

He said: "He had no intention of using this knife."

Judge Simon Phillips QC told him: "It was reasonably foreseeable and a matter of public knowledge that a large number of people were, as expected at a carnival, in drink, as indeed were you, and that compounds the risk of serious public disorder."

He also said Lewis ran the risk of having an innocent person prosecuted for a serious offence by giving police his brother's name.