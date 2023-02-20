Dale Poppleton: West Yorkshire man with half an ear missing charged with attempted murder and possession of a shotgun
A West Yorkshire man with half an ear missing has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a shotgun.
By Charles Gray
45 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 3:50pm
Detectives investigating a firearms discharge at a house on Christophers Court, Bradford on January 11 have charged Dale Poppleton, 41, of Charnwood Road, Bradford, with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.
He has also been charged with dangerous driving, burglary and a drug offence.
He remains in custody and will appear before Bradford Magistrates on March 17.