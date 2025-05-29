Leeds dad who broke 15-week-old son's arm 'went beyond rough handling'

A dad who left his 15-week-old son with a fractured arm while he dressed him has avoided custody.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the treatment of the youngster “went beyond rough handling” which caused the spiral fracture of his humerus bone.

It was heard that it would have been obvious from the child’s cries that he was seriously injured.

The man from north Leeds, who cannot be named to protect the baby’s identity, was given a suspended sentence.

Prosecutor Chloe Hudson said the defendant, who is now 32, had been dressing the boy on the morning of March 25, 2021.

The baby was left with a broken arm caused by his father who was dressing him. | library pics by NW

He brought him downstairs and put him in his pram then left the house, but the baby was “sobbing” and his left arm was “floppy”, so the mother rang the man to return home.

They took him to A&E and he was kept in hospital for six days. The court heard that the injury was likely caused by the arm being rotated to an unnatural position and the court heard that “even rough handling would not have caused the fracture”. The tot later made a full recovery.

The father spoke with a social worker and he claimed it was an accident, repeatedly saying he would not hurt his children intentionally. He maintained it was accidental and that he could not get the boy’s arm through his sleeves.

He admitted Section 20 GBH without intent.

Mitigating, John Batchelor said: “He has paid the ultimate price by losing all contact with his children.”

However, Judge Robin Mairs said he would not jail him so no further mitigation was put forward.

Judge Mairs told the defendant: “You did not appreciate that the jumper had shrunk and did not intend to cause injury to your son.

“You had pulled his arm and heard a click and you panicked.

“This went beyond rough handling. His instant reaction would have been one of pain and distress.”

He acknowledged that the man had learning difficulties and suffered a traumatic childhood.

Judge Mairs gave him a 24-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months - the longest possible sentence that is suspendible.

He also ordered him to complete 20 rehabilitation days with probation, and complete a 26-session accredited anger-management programme.