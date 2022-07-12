Dad-of-three caught growing £15,000 of cannabis in partner's attic to smoke and help repay pet bills

Liam Hughes, 28, had a grow of 33 plants in the attic of his partner Chantel Jeffers' home.

Police discovered the grow on November 18, 2020, in the home on Meadowfield Gardens, Leeds.

The sophisticated setup included cameras, scales and foil lining, Leeds Crown Court was told on Tuesday.

Hughes accepted he had been behind the scheme.

He told officers he smoked up to £50 of cannabis a day and the grow was for his own personal use.

However, messages on his mobile phone referenced the sale of cannabis, prosecutor Robert Galley told the court.

Jeffers, 29, accepted her partner of seven years Hughes was living with her, "principally on a weekend", the court heard.

"She said she was aware something was growing in the attic but had not been up there", the prosecutor said.

It is believed the cannabis had been growing for around two months in the attic of Jeffers' home.

Hughes pleaded guilty on June 24 to production and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Jeffers pleaded guilty at the magistrates court on May 27, 2022 to permitting production on premises of a Class B drug.

Speaking to the probation service, Hughes said he had started to smoke cannabis from the age of 12.

He said the pair - who had been together for seven years - had got into financial difficulties after their dog had become ill, with a £3,000 vet bill.

Hughes, who works full time for a flooring company, told the service his trigger to start the grow was to support his own use - smoking £50 of cannabis a day.

"On reflection, he realises he made the biggest mistake", the probation officer told the court.

Jeffers owns her own cleaning company, the court heard.

Sentencing the pair, judge Batiste said: "It is difficult to understand two people like yourselves who have been in limited trouble in the past to do such an immensely stupid thing.

"Mr Hughes, you decided you were going to set up your own cannabis grow.

"I accept that much of the cannabis you would have smoked, but by your plea you would have sold some of it on.

"Jeffers, you allowed your premises to [be used to] do this."

The judge said in Hughes' case, the matters were significant enough to warrant a custodial sentence.

However, on this occasion he sentenced Hughes to 12 months in custody, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation days, 80 hours unpaid work and pay £340 in costs.

Jeffers was fined £200 for her involvement.

The judge ordered forfeiture of the cannabis and Hughes' phone.

Earlier in the hearing, Hughes had asked through his defence team if he could keep the phone due to it still being under contract.

"People who use phones to deal drugs, will lose their phones", judge Batiste said.

"They usually lose their liberty as well.