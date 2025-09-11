Wakefield dad jailed for incestuous sexual relationship with own teenage daughter

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST
A dad has been jailed after embarking on a consensual relationship with his own teenage daughter.

The 44-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his daughter, admitted five counts of having sex with an adult relative.

Most Popular

Appearing in court from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand, he was handed a 16-month jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court was told that the girl had been taken into care as a youngster but contact between them began again in 2022, with her moving into his address.

A dad has been jailed for having an incestuous relationship with his own daughter.placeholder image
A dad has been jailed for having an incestuous relationship with his own daughter. | NW

He was often drunk and would become violent, smashing up his Wakefield property.

Their forbidden consensual relationship came to light when police came to the address with a drugs warrant in 2023. They seized mobile phones which contained messages linked to their illegal relationship.

The dad was arrested and interviewed but he denied an inappropriate relationship had taken place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a victim impact statement read to the court, it was heard that his daughter had suffered severe mental-health issues and had even been sectioned at one stage.

Go behind the headlines from the courtroom with the YEP's new weekly courts newsletter. Sign up here for exclusive insights from court reporter, Nick Frame

Mitigating, Andrew Semple said the dad wanted to move away from the area after his family unsurprisingly shunned him when the sickening relationship was uncovered.

He said he had also expressed remorse and that the “rehabilitation had started” while he was being held in prison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as his jail sentence, the judge - Recorder Simon Kealey KC - gave him an indefinite-length restraining order to keep him away from his daughter.

He was also put on the sex offender register for 10 years.

Incestuous relationships between adults family members can result in up to two years’ jail under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Related topics:Wakefield
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice