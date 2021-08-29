Cyclist left seriously injured after 'close pass' incident while riding along A58 from Leeds to Wetherby

The A58 passing through Bardsey

The 33-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he lost control of his bike and clipped the kerb while cycling along the A58 Wetherby Road towards Bardsey on Saturday August 7 at 10.10am.

It is believed he swerved after a black saloon car passed him too closely, though the vehicle did not strike him.

The victim's wife, who did not wish to disclose their names, said her husband, from Seacroft, was left bleeding heavily after landing head first on a set of wrought-iron gates and was given first aid by the occupants of a nearby house. He was left with major lacerations, had to have an artery cauterised and fractured his eye socket and cheekbone. He is still having scans to determine the extent of damage to his jaw.

She added that he could have 'bled to death' without the couple's help.

West Yorkshire Police would like to speak to the driver of the black vehicle or anyone who witnessed the incident, and in particular anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with the investigation.