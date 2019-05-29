Cyclist killed after being hit by Mini on Stanningley Road

A 25-year-old man has been killed after he was hit by a car in West Leeds.

The man was riding a push bike on Stanningley Road near Bramley when he was knocked by the Mini late last night (Tuesday).

West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed the cyclist has died as a result of his injuries. A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is helping them with their enquiries.

A spokeswoman for the Force said: "The incident happened at around 10:45pm on Tuesday 28 May on Stanningley Road near to the junction of Cockshott Lane in Leeds.

"A Mini Cooper and a pedal cyclist were travelling along Stanningley Road towards Bradford, just past some traffic lights at the junction with Cockshott Lane. There was a collision between the two vehicles and the cyclist fell from his bike and suffered serious injuries.

READ MORE: Friend of Harehills stabbing victim tells of moment she found him bleeding in the road

"The 25-year-old male cyclist died as a result of his injuries.

"A 21-year-old male was arrested at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries."

Anyone who witnessed Tuesday night's collision, who saw either the Mini or the cyclist moments prior or may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 2023 of May 28.