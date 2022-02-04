Cyclist hit by HGV as police launch urgent appeal for witnesses after crash
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash involving a cyclist in Leeds yesterday.
Read More
At about 4.10pm on Thursday (February 4), a collision occurred on the B6481 Pontefract Road, at the junction with the A639 Wakefield Road, Stourton, involving a white MAN HGV tractor unit and a pedal cycle, police said.
The cyclist, a 38-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is continuing to receive treatment.
His condition is not considered life threatening, police confirmed.
Anyone who witnessed the collision itself or the movements of either vehicle leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact PC 6783 Worsnop of the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13220062527 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.