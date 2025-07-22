Crying Leeds predator who assaulted 10-year-old Leeds girl 'disgusted at his urges'

A dangerous paedophile who groomed and assaulted a 10-year-old girl cried in court saying he needs help with his vile urges.

Lee Brown was given a 10-year extended jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court after the judge maintained he had shown “very little remorse”.

The 32-year-old was previously convicted of trying to meet a boy after grooming and was already on a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

But it failed to deter the pervert who latched onto the 10-year-old Leeds girl, contacting her through social media and asked to her send pictures and videos of her naked.

He wanted her to play a game he called “inappropriate truth or dare”, taught her how to hide names in a phone and warned her against telling anyone. He had even made contact with the girl’s friend.

Brown (pictured) was deemed to be a danger to children as the judge at Leeds Crown Court gave him a 10-year extended jail sentence. | WYP / Adobe

Brown went on to sexually assault the 10-year-old.

He was eventually arrested and interviewed, but refused to answer questions and provide the PIN for his phone, prosecutor Matthew Moore Taylor told the court.

Brown, of Marsh Lane, Knottingley, admitted two counts of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault and breaches of his SHPO.

In a victim impact statement from the girl’s parents, they said their “world had been turned upside down” by Brown’s sickening behaviour.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand. He spent much of the hearing with his head in his hands and crying.

Mitigating, Felicity Hemlin said his best mitigation were his early guilty pleas.

She said he “accepted full responsibility” but added: “He can’t express a reason why this happened, he does not want to feel the way he does towards children and would welcome any assistance in prison.

“He expresses disgust at how he feels.”

But Judge Ray Singh referred to a probation report in which he said Brown had “minimised” his involvement, even claiming the girl latched onto him and she had been “touchy / feely” with him.

He added: “There’s very little remorse I can see on your behalf. I’m afraid you have a sexual interest in children.

“You really have little insight into your offending. These are predatory offences.”

He gave him an 80-month jail sentence, with a 40-month extended licence period.

He was given a life-long SHPO and a restraining order to keep him away from the girl and her family.