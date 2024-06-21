Crown Point Shopping Park: Police investigate report of late night robbery at shop in Leeds

Police are investigating a report of a burglary at a Leeds shopping park.

The incident, at a shop at the Crown Point Shopping Park, was reported last night (June 20) shortly after 10pm.

Police are investigating a report of a robbery at the Crown Point Shopping Park on the evening of June 20. | Google

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Investigations are currently ongoing.”

They urged witnesses and those with relevant information to contact the force by calling 101 or reporting via the website, quoting reference 2099 of June 20.

Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

