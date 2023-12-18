Crown Point Shopping Park Hunslet: Police hunt for suspects in attempted burglary at Currys store in Leeds
A Leeds storefront was damaged in an attempted burglary at a popular retail park – and the suspects have yet to be caught.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident, at the Crown Point Shopping Park, saw perpetrators try to get inside the Currys store on Saturday evening (December 16).
Police were told about the attempted burglary shortly after 9pm and found damage to the front of the store when they arrived, but the suspects were nowhere to be seen.
No injuries were reported.
Enquiries are ongoing and those with information have been asked to contact police by using the force’s Live Chat website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230693778.