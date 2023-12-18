A Leeds storefront was damaged in an attempted burglary at a popular retail park – and the suspects have yet to be caught.

The incident, at the Crown Point Shopping Park, saw perpetrators try to get inside the Currys store on Saturday evening (December 16).

Police were told about the attempted burglary shortly after 9pm and found damage to the front of the store when they arrived, but the suspects were nowhere to be seen.

No injuries were reported.

