Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Dangerous’ thugs who smashed the window to a parked car and tried to drag the driver out to steal the vehicle have been given 10-year extended sentences.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Allen and Adam Kerr were both found guilty of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Kerr later confessed to the probation officer that he had only denied the offence in the hope that the victim would not turn up for court and the case would collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim had been sat parked up on Harold Grove in Burley shortly before 8am on February 23, with another passenger, in the hired Fiat Tipo.

Kerr (bottom left) and Allen (bottom middle) were handed extended jail sentences for robbing a man of his car on Harold Grove in Burley. (pics by WYP / Google Maps / National World) | WYP / Google Maps / National World

Kerr, 36, and Allen 25, approached armed with the crowbar, smashing the driver’s side window and trying to drag the driver out.

When that failed, the terrified man was ordered to get out and was threatened with violence. The man and passenger did eventually alight and Kerr and Allen got in and drove off.

Police were quickly onto them and they abandoned the car and ran off. They were both later arrested and gave a mix of denials and no comments during their interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were both found guilty by a jury after a three-day trial in August. They appeared in court for sentencing from HMP Leeds.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC told them: “It was an attack in broad daylight with a weapon in order to terrify him and take the car he was in.

“It was done for some significant financial gain.”

He pointed out that both had lengthy criminal pasts including offences of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He jailed them for a total of 10 years - six years’ custody and a four-year extended licence period.

They must both serve the two-thirds of the custodial element before being considered for parole, rather than at the half-way stage.