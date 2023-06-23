Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Crossgates Shopping Centre: Police investigating after 19-year-old left with broken jaw in violent Leeds attack

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Leeds which left a 19-year-old man needing surgery for a broken jaw have released CCTV images of a suspect.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:49 BST

The victim was attacked outside the Crossgates Shopping Centre, in Station Road, Crossgates, at about 3am on Saturday, May 13. He had just left a nearby bar when he was approached and repeatedly punched by a male from a group that was believed to have come from the same premises.

The victim spent four days in hospital and underwent an operation to have metal plates fitted to his jaw, which had been broken in two places.

Anyone who recognises the man in the images or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 323 Atkinson at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230271306 or online via the police’s 101livechat. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police have released these CCTV images of a suspect. Picture: WYPPolice have released these CCTV images of a suspect. Picture: WYP
Police have released these CCTV images of a suspect. Picture: WYP