A paranoid crossbow-waving man who embarked on a three-hour stand-off with police in an outlying Leeds village has had his case adjourned for a further psychiatric report.

Simon Munro armed himself with the deadly weapon after an argument with his partner in October, but when armed police were called, he refused to come out of his house on Woodside Grove, Allerton Bywater.

Negotiators eventually persuaded him to put the weapon down and the 41-year-old was arrested.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court from custody, he had pleaded guilty to a charge of affray but only on the day he was due to stand trial.

Judge Ray Singh said two conflicting reports had been produced recommending different outcomes for the defendant.

A psychiatric report into Munro was prepared in March and recommended he be given a hospital order - to detain him in a secure unit until his condition improves. However, a probation officer completed a separate report which claimed Munro could be managed in the community.

Judge Singh ordered a second psychiatrist’s report be prepared and adjourned sentencing until June 26. He said Munro must remain in custody until then.

Prosecuting the case, Maya Hanson said that an argument had broken out between Munro and his partner on October 22 last year.

She left the property and went to sit in her car, hoping he would calm down. She then went back into the property and found Munro at the top of the stairs armed with the crossbow.

She ran out of the house again. Munro sent her messages threatening to use the weapon on anyone who came into the house. She then phoned the police and her son who also arrived at the scene.

Officers spent three hours trying to persuade him to give up the crossbow. He eventually did by throwing out of a window.

Having been arrested, he gave a prepared statement during his interview accepting that he barricaded himself into the house, saying he felt threatened by the woman’s son.

He said the crossbow also had no string attached, rendering it useless.

Mitigating, Imran Khan said that Munro had no previous convictions. He said he was unwell at the time and “going through an episode”.

He added: “He felt paranoid and believed he was going to be attacked.

“When the police attended, he thought he was going to be shot.”