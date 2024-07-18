Cross Green: Six men jailed for over 13 years after £1m cannabis farm found at Leeds address
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The cannabis farm was discovered when officers from the Inner North West and Inner North East Neighbourhood Policing Teams executed a warrant at premises on Upper Accommodation Road in the Cross Green area on Sunday, May 19.
Cannabis valued at £970,200 was found inside the premises and was subsequently seized by the attending officers.
Today, Sandel-Lucian Butura, aged 33 years, of Lawson Street, Manchester; and Andi Cjapi, aged 24 years; Ilirjan Pilo, aged 23 years; Besnik Sulovari, aged 26 years; Valter Sulovari, aged 27 years; and Emiljano Tumani, aged 29 years, all of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to production of a Class B drug at Leeds Crown Court.
They were sentenced to two years and three months each - a combined total of over 13 years.
Sergeant Simon Green, who led the operation, said: “Cannabis farms have no place in our communities and we will always take action to shut down these premises, which are often linked to organised crime.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
“Information from the community plays a key part in tackling this kind of criminality and I would urge anyone who believes they have information about a cannabis farm in their area to report it by calling 101.”
The public can also contact police using the online 101LiveChat facility or by reporting anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.