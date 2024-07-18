Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Six men have been jailed after a £1m cannabis farm was found at an address in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cannabis farm was discovered when officers from the Inner North West and Inner North East Neighbourhood Policing Teams executed a warrant at premises on Upper Accommodation Road in the Cross Green area on Sunday, May 19.

Cannabis valued at £970,200 was found inside the premises and was subsequently seized by the attending officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WYP

Today, Sandel-Lucian Butura, aged 33 years, of Lawson Street, Manchester; and Andi Cjapi, aged 24 years; Ilirjan Pilo, aged 23 years; Besnik Sulovari, aged 26 years; Valter Sulovari, aged 27 years; and Emiljano Tumani, aged 29 years, all of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to production of a Class B drug at Leeds Crown Court.

They were sentenced to two years and three months each - a combined total of over 13 years.

Sergeant Simon Green, who led the operation, said: “Cannabis farms have no place in our communities and we will always take action to shut down these premises, which are often linked to organised crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Information from the community plays a key part in tackling this kind of criminality and I would urge anyone who believes they have information about a cannabis farm in their area to report it by calling 101.”

The public can also contact police using the online 101LiveChat facility or by reporting anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.