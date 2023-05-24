Cross Green: Armed police respond to reports of a machete attack in Leeds
Armed police were seen in an area of Leeds responding to reports of a machete attack.
At 2.31pm yesterday (Tuesday), West Yorkshire Police received a report of an assault where a machete had been seen in Glencoe View, Cross Green.
A spokesperson said: “Officers attended the area and found no evidence of a disturbance or anyone with injuries.
“Enquiries are ongoing into the nature of the incident and anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1023 of today.”