Cross Green: Armed police respond to reports of a machete attack in Leeds

Armed police were seen in an area of Leeds responding to reports of a machete attack.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 24th May 2023, 07:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 07:58 BST

At 2.31pm yesterday (Tuesday), West Yorkshire Police received a report of an assault where a machete had been seen in Glencoe View, Cross Green.

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended the area and found no evidence of a disturbance or anyone with injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the nature of the incident and anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1023 of today.”

Glencoe View was cordoned off as police responded. Photo: GoogleGlencoe View was cordoned off as police responded. Photo: Google
