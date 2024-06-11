Cross Gates death driver caught speeding months after killing 'beautiful' Alice Birchall in 100mph crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jonathon Hopkinson was jailed for eight years today after admitting causing her death by dangerous driving. Investigators concluded that he was travelling at around 100mph when his high-powered Audi Q3 RS collided head-on with 22-year-old Alice’s Nissan Juke on Manston Lane on the evening of June 18, 2022.
Her family paid tribute to her, saying she was a “strong, independent young woman, beautiful both inside and out”.
Hopkinson, 36, was over the drink-drive limit and had his eight-year-old daughter with him in the passenger seat. They both suffered serious injuries also.
During his sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court today, it was heard that was then caught speeding and convicted in October 2022, four months after Alice’s death. He was recorded driving at 34mph in a 30mph limit.
Judge Tom Bayliss KC said: “What it means is, notwithstanding the consequences of driving at high speed, you were still exceeding the speed limit on an occasion after the collision.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
However, a witness gave evidence during the sentencing hearing on his behalf, describing Hopkinson as usually being a “careful and considerate” driver.
The court heard that Hopkinson, of Hollyshaw Lane, Whitkirk, could not recall anything from the crash that killed Alice and was “appalled” by his own driving. His Barrister, Alistair Webster KC said: “He simply cannot explain his driving.”
As well as his jail sentence, Hopkinson was given a 12-year driving ban and must take an extended retest to retrieve his licence.