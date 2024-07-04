Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prisoner has been deemed “too violent” to remain in a standard prison due to his outbursts.

The decision came after David Cuskin admitted GBH and assault on an emergency worker after attacking staff at HMP Wealstun at Thorp Arch.

Cuskin, 41, has a long criminal record has now been recommended by psychiatrists to be relocated to the high-security hospital, Rampton, in Nottinghamshire. The infamous hospital has treated several high-profile criminals over the years including Charles Bronson, killer nurse Beverley Allitt and Soham murder, Ian Huntley.

Cuskin (pictured) attacked staff at HMP Wealstun and has been told he needs to be moved to a secure hospital. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

Leeds Crown Court heard this week that Cuskin had attacked staff at the HMP Wealstun on January 28 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard this week that Cuskin had attacked staff at the HMP Wealstun on January 28 last year. He has 38 previous convictions for 161 offences and was jailed in 2016 for series of burglaries in which he stole £150,000 worth of goods from wealthy owners in Leeds and other parts of Yorkshire.

Giving evidence during a sentencing hearing this week, consultant psychiatrist Dr Purvesh Madhani said that following a lengthy assessment of Cuskin, it was found he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and required antipsychotic medication.

Dr Madhani said Cuskin had “little insight” into his own condition and prison was not suitable, saying it made him “susceptible to environmental stresses” which exacerbated his symptoms.

These include paranoid delusions, hallucinations and “disorganised behaviours”. It was agreed that Cuskin remains a risk of harm to himself and others and was capable of acting violently “towards anyone”.

The judge, Recorder Robert Ward, questioned if there was a bed for him, possibly at Newton Lodge psychiatric unit in Wakefield, but Dr Madhani said it would not be suitable and required to be at the maximum-security hospital at Rampton, but a bed was not yet available.