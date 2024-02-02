Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Courton Durcan and Harrison Hawkins got out of the VW Scirocco, that they had fixed with false plates, and tried to flee following the collision in Bramley.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the car, worth £10,000, had been taken during a burglary in the Moor Allerton area on November 6 last year. The unknown culprits broke in and took the keys to the Scirocco and a £70,000 BMW both parked outside. The thieves then took the two vehicles.

On November 29, Durcan and Hawkins were spotted changing the registration plates on the Scirocco and were later seen by police with Durcan driving, Hawkins in the passenger seat and others in the back.

They then drove into the unsuspecting learner driver who was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra on Edinburgh Road. Durcan then reversed and smash into the car again. It was thought he was trying to drive away. The Astra was left badly damaged.

They were both quickly arrested but gave no comments during their interview. They both later admitted aggravated vehicle taking, fraudulently using a false registration plates and dangerous driving.

Durcan (left) and Hawkins were both jailed after smashing into a learner driver on a lesson. (pics by WYP)

Appearing in court this week, both were handcuffed during their sentencing hearing for the "safety of court staff". Durcan, 19, of Rossefield Drive, Bramley, has five previous convictions for 16 offences including burglaries, aggravated vehicle taking, car thefts and robbery. Hawkins, 21, of Third Avenue, Armley, has 15 convictions for 46 offences, including aggravated vehicle taking and burglaries.

