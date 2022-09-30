Six police help desks in West Yorkshire, including Leeds Central, have shut and the GMB Union says that further closures are possible – with those remaining operating on reduced hours.

The union says that the closures are “criminal” and that police support staff who don’t lose their jobs and continue running the help desks are set to lose up to £2,300 in wages if the plans go ahead.

West Yorkshire Police responded saying that it has carried out a consultation of its public health desks and will inform the public of the results in due course.

The union said that any closures “will cause severe financial hardship to many of its employees as the cost-of-living crisis deepens”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Dix, GMB Organiser, said: “To consider removing or reducing this important access to safety and support is criminal in itself.

“The steady erosion of this vital service, even before consultation to bring about changes commenced, is very wrong."

She said that residents will be directly affected and that alternative arrangements are insufficient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Public confidence in the police will only grow when their priorities focus on supporting those most at risk.

“Closing doors in this fashion is a backward step. Not just for the public but the professional workforce who currently support them.”

She said that the union will continue working with the force to finding a solution.

The testimony from an anonymous member of staff was also given, in which they said: “Staff are exhausted as colleagues leave, unable to face the very real potential of cuts to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pressure on us is immense.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The Force has been reviewing the public help desk provision across its five policing districts.

"A focused consultation with affected staff on the proposed changes has now concluded. The consultation was extended to ensure that staff and supervisors had adequate opportunity to provide their feedback and input into the business case that will be presented to the Chief Officer Team for consideration.