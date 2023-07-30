Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Crime in Leeds: The areas with the most crime named by police figures including Armley and Harehills

Police figures show the Leeds neighbourhoods that are worst hit by crime.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 30th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from June 2022 to May 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 114,085 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

These 15 Leeds neighbourhoods recorded the most offences

1. Areas with the most crime

These 15 Leeds neighbourhoods recorded the most offences Photo: National World

Leeds city centre recorded 12,505 crimes between June 2022 and May 2023

2. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 12,505 crimes between June 2022 and May 2023 Photo: Chris - stock.adobe.com

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,737 crimes between June 2022 and May 2023

3. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,737 crimes between June 2022 and May 2023 Photo: Tony Johnson

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,507 crimes between June 2022 and May 2023

4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,507 crimes between June 2022 and May 2023 Photo: James Hardisty

