Crime in Leeds: The areas with the most crime named by police figures including Armley and Harehills
Police figures show the Leeds neighbourhoods that are worst hit by crime.
West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from June 2022 to May 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 114,085 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period.
These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
