'Creepy' motorist who followed young Leeds girls in his car is released from prison

A judge has said a man who followed young girls in his car has “in all probability” a sexual interest in children, but could no longer keep him locked up.

Dominic Pemberton was convicted of three counts of causing harassment, alarm or distress to two girls aged 14 and 17.

But due to the offences being summary low-level offences, sitting at Leeds Crown Court, Judge Ray Singh told him he could only pass a sentence of three months, meaning he would be freed immediately due to time spent on remand.

He told the 32-year-old: “You denied having a sexual interest, but in all probability, you did. There can be no other rhyme or reason for your behaviour.”

Pemberton followed girls in his car, driving past them slowly, repeatedly, and smiled at them. | Getty / submitted

Prosecutor Nathan Davis had said he initially followed one girl aged 14 on November 8 last year, and was loitering around her school.

She was walking home at around 3.20pm when she noticed him drive past her several times in the Kirkstall Lane area. His window was down and he was smiling at her. The court heard she became fearful.

The same girl also noticed him on November 19, and on that day he also caught the attention of another girl in the Adel area of Leeds.

At around 2pm the 17-year-old noticed him turn around and drive past her slowly. Mr Davis said it made her “feel uncomfortable”.

When she walked along Farrar Lane she noticed him pass “two or three” times, and he was “glaring” at her.

Pemberton, of Cross Green Lane, Halton, was arrested in the early hours of November 23 from Kirkstall Abbey car park. He was found to be over the legal limit for cannabis in a Renault Clio.

He was later charged with being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit.

Little mitigation was offered on his behalf after Judge Singh acknowledged Pemberton’s jail sentence would not exceed the amount of time already served.

Along with the three-month jail sentence, he banned him from driving for three years and gave him a five-year restraining order to keep him away from the two girls.