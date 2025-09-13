Crazed crack addict pulled out hammer and bit ex in Pontefract house child-access row

A hammer-wielding drug addict threatened to “smash it” over his ex’s head after being ordered to stay away from her.

Ronan Mannion was already on a restraining order for attacking his former girlfriend previously when he made the threats with the weapon.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for the attack and breaches of the order.

The court learned that the relationship between Mannion and the woman had been punctuated with his verbal and physical abuse, triggered by his excessive drug use.

Mannion (inset) was jailed for the attack on his ex, despite being ordered to stay away from her. | WYP / NW

He was given the restraining order in 2022, but in the early hours January 2 this year, he turned up at a home in South Elmsall where his ex and their child had been staying with a friend.

He demanded to be let in but hours later he slapped his ex telling her to “get ready”.

The 26-year-old then bit her to her body, then threw her into a child’s table, causing it to break.

But he then pulled out a hammer and told her: “I will smash this over your head.” He then left the property.

Others in the house who witnessed the assault later told police that Mannion looked under the influence of drink or drugs.

In the coming weeks Mannion contacted his ex twice more and was eventually arrested.

He denied wrongdoing and was due to stand trial in July, but failed to turn up.

Proved in his absence, he was convicted of three counts of breaching a restraining order, ABH, criminal damage and failing to surrender to custody.

Mannion, of no fixed address, has 12 previous convictions for 22 offences. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand after his re-arrest.

Mitigating, Michael Collins said since being in custody, Mannion has “had time to reflect”.

He said: “He now recognises these court orders bite. Irrespective of his personal views, it’s not a matter for him to decide if the restraining order has been appropriately imposed.”

Mr Collins said it was the frustration of child access that had led to the issues.

He also said that Mannion was now clean from crack cocaine and has hopes of joining the the Army, although he is uncertain if his criminal record will allow him.

Judge Simon Batiste gave him an overall 24-month jail sentence, and extended the restraining order for an indefinite length.