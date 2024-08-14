'Cravings for cocaine' lands Leeds city-centre Audi driver in trouble
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shona Williams-Brown was caught with several wraps of cocaine and a canister of nitrous oxide after police stopped the white Audi she was driving on Wellington Street, Leeds Crown Court was told.
Acting on a tip-off, the marked police car followed her at around 6.15pm on May 26.
She had the crack cocaine on her, and the canister of nitrous oxide on the seat behind her. Known as laughing gas, it was classified as a Class C drug last year.
The 22-year-old told officers the drugs were just for her and her friends. She later admitted two counts of dealing drugs of Class A and Class C.
A probation report into Williams-Brown, of Rowan Tree Drive, Bradford, found that she suffers from mental health issues but was a social user of drugs.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds
It was heard that she has “cravings for cocaine” when she drinks.
Mitigating, Andrew Semple said that Williams-Brown and her friends had “chipped in” to buy the drugs. She has no previous convictions.
Judge Tom Bayliss KC gave her a a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for two years. She was also given eight rehabilitation days, and a 120-day alcohol electronic monitoring tag.