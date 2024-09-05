Cranmore Crescent Middleton: Everything we know as police called to reports of men carrying 'shotgun' in Leeds
Armed officers were called to an address after the sighting was reported earlier this week.
This morning (September 5), police issued an update on arrests that were made at the scene.
Here is everything we know so far -
What happened?
Police received a call earlier this week reporting concerns for a person at a property in the south of the city. The caller also suggested there could be weapons present.
Armed officers were quickly dispatched after another person phoned the police and reported that three men in balaclavas had entered the same address. This caller said they appeared to be “in possession of a shotgun”.
A man and a woman were detained at the scene and arrested after drugs were found.
When did it happen?
The sightings were reported on Tuesday afternoon at around 4pm (September 3).
Where did it take place?
The incident was reported at Cranmore Crescent in Middleton.
This morning (September 5), West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the woman has been released under investigation, while the man remains in custody.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.