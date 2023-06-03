Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Crack-smoking Wakefield pest threw brick through ex's window and bombarded her with texts and calls

A crack-smoking pest who messaged his ex just hours after a court ordered him to stop all contact has been locked up.
By Nick Frame
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

David Beecher ignored the non-molestation order and bombarded the woman with messages and calls after he threw a brick through her window.

The 31-year-old had been in a relationship with the woman for 13 years, but it ended in May last year because of his addiction to hard drugs, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecutor Rhianydd Clement said he went to her home on March 12 this year and an argument began, with him accusing her of seeing someone else. It resulted in him throwing the brick at the kitchen window from outside. The incident was caught on the house doorbell camera.

Beecher, who threw a brick at the woman's window, broke the non-molestation within hours by sending texts and making unwarranted calls.Beecher, who threw a brick at the woman's window, broke the non-molestation within hours by sending texts and making unwarranted calls.
Beecher, who threw a brick at the woman's window, broke the non-molestation within hours by sending texts and making unwarranted calls.

Five days later, the strict order banning Beecher from making contact was put in place at Wakefield Family Court.

But that evening he began texting her, and did so regularly over the coming days. He also called her 15 times in one day continuing to accuse her of being involved with another man.

He then turned up at the house on March 27 and verbally abused the woman. The police were called and he fled, with officers initially failing to find him. He was arrested a week later and gave a no-comment interview.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beecher, of Peterson Road, Wakefield, admitted two counts of breaching the non-molestation order and one of criminal damage. A further charge of harassment was dropped.

He has eight previous convictions for 12 offences, including harassment of the woman from October of last year, for which he received a community order and later breached.

Mitigating, Mohammed Rafiq said the pair had a "love-hate relationship" and claimed there was evidence that the woman had been contacting him also and sending him money while he was being held on remand at HMP Leeds.

Having been in custody since his arrest and had "seen the light" and realised he needed to address his issues. He said he had also taken educational courses

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The judge, Recorder David Gordon handed him an immediate 13-month jail term, telling him he had no confidence in him complying with a court order.