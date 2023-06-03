Crack-smoking Wakefield pest threw brick through ex's window and bombarded her with texts and calls

David Beecher ignored the non-molestation order and bombarded the woman with messages and calls after he threw a brick through her window.

The 31-year-old had been in a relationship with the woman for 13 years, but it ended in May last year because of his addiction to hard drugs, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Rhianydd Clement said he went to her home on March 12 this year and an argument began, with him accusing her of seeing someone else. It resulted in him throwing the brick at the kitchen window from outside. The incident was caught on the house doorbell camera.

Beecher, who threw a brick at the woman's window, broke the non-molestation within hours by sending texts and making unwarranted calls.

Five days later, the strict order banning Beecher from making contact was put in place at Wakefield Family Court.

But that evening he began texting her, and did so regularly over the coming days. He also called her 15 times in one day continuing to accuse her of being involved with another man.

He then turned up at the house on March 27 and verbally abused the woman. The police were called and he fled, with officers initially failing to find him. He was arrested a week later and gave a no-comment interview.

Beecher, of Peterson Road, Wakefield, admitted two counts of breaching the non-molestation order and one of criminal damage. A further charge of harassment was dropped.

He has eight previous convictions for 12 offences, including harassment of the woman from October of last year, for which he received a community order and later breached.

Mitigating, Mohammed Rafiq said the pair had a "love-hate relationship" and claimed there was evidence that the woman had been contacting him also and sending him money while he was being held on remand at HMP Leeds.

Having been in custody since his arrest and had "seen the light" and realised he needed to address his issues. He said he had also taken educational courses

