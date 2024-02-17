Crack cocaine addict from Wakefield thanked judge for sending him to prison to get clean
Thomas Batty, 32, of Aketon Road, shouted "I love you" and "We were expecting this" to his partner as he was led away from the dock at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (February 16).
He was appearing in court after pleading guilty to one count of being in possession of a knife.
Opening proceedings, Batty's representative Gareth Henderson-Moore said: "He's addicted to crack cocaine and is trying to get off that drug. He can't go to rehab unless he's clean which is something of a catch 22.
"But he can't get clean on his own. He thinks a short custodial sentence will help him get clean and he will go from there to rehab."
For the prosecution, Zareen Alam-Cheetham said that on September 30 last year Batty was reported to police to be walking on Albion Road in Castleford shouting "I'm going to f*** someone up" and "I'm going to rob someone".
The threats were not directed to anyone in particular and police arrived and arrested Batty, who was found to have a two-inch knife stored in a silver and gold belt buckle. He also had a plastic carrier bag with a pair of scissors inside.
Judge Christopher Batty KC sentenced Batty to six months imprisonment, of which he will serve half before being released on license.
Batty thanked the judge before telling his partner: "Don't cry. We were expecting this. I love you."