Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thomas Batty, 32, of Aketon Road, shouted "I love you" and "We were expecting this" to his partner as he was led away from the dock at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (February 16).

He was appearing in court after pleading guilty to one count of being in possession of a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening proceedings, Batty's representative Gareth Henderson-Moore said: "He's addicted to crack cocaine and is trying to get off that drug. He can't go to rehab unless he's clean which is something of a catch 22.

Thomas Batty was seen shouting at people on Albion Street in Castleford

"But he can't get clean on his own. He thinks a short custodial sentence will help him get clean and he will go from there to rehab."

For the prosecution, Zareen Alam-Cheetham said that on September 30 last year Batty was reported to police to be walking on Albion Road in Castleford shouting "I'm going to f*** someone up" and "I'm going to rob someone".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The threats were not directed to anyone in particular and police arrived and arrested Batty, who was found to have a two-inch knife stored in a silver and gold belt buckle. He also had a plastic carrier bag with a pair of scissors inside.

Judge Christopher Batty KC sentenced Batty to six months imprisonment, of which he will serve half before being released on license.