Just after 3am today (Wednesday), firefighters were called out to Cowper Mount in Harehills following reports of a fire at an unoccupied property. Crews from Leeds, Moortown, Cookridge and Hunslet were sent to tackle the blaze.

They worked throughout the night to extinguish the fire, using three hose reels and a large jet along with an aerial appliance from Wakefield. Firefighters left the property just after 7.20am and handed the incident over to West Yorkshire Police – who are treating the cause of the fire as arson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “At 3.31am today, police were contacted by the fire service who were attending a fire at an unoccupied address in Cowper Mount, Harehills. The incident is being investigated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.”

Firefighters tackled a blaze at the unoccupied property on Cowper Mount, Harehills (Photo: Google)