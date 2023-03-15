News you can trust since 1890
Cowper Mount fire: Police launch arson investigation after firefighters tackle blaze in Harehills street

Police have launched an investigation after an arson attack in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 15th Mar 2023, 17:14 GMT- 1 min read

Just after 3am today (Wednesday), firefighters were called out to Cowper Mount in Harehills following reports of a fire at an unoccupied property. Crews from Leeds, Moortown, Cookridge and Hunslet were sent to tackle the blaze.

They worked throughout the night to extinguish the fire, using three hose reels and a large jet along with an aerial appliance from Wakefield. Firefighters left the property just after 7.20am and handed the incident over to West Yorkshire Police – who are treating the cause of the fire as arson.

A police spokesperson said: “At 3.31am today, police were contacted by the fire service who were attending a fire at an unoccupied address in Cowper Mount, Harehills. The incident is being investigated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.”

Firefighters tackled a blaze at the unoccupied property on Cowper Mount, Harehills (Photo: Google)
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “Just after 3am today, we were called to reports of fire in properties on Cowper Mount, Harehills in Leeds. Crews from Leeds, Moortown, Cookridge and Hunslet used three hose reels and a large jet to extinguish the blaze, along with an aerial appliance from Wakefield.“Crews left the scene shortly after 7:20am this morning and handed the incident over to West Yorkshire Police.”