Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The woman and her friend had been on a bicycle ride and were loading their bikes back into their cars parked up on an industrial estate in Morley, when they noticed Wiktor Ul's silver BMW nearby.

They did not know him, but they noticed he had a female passenger with him. CCTV of the incident, which happened at around 7.30pm on June 14 last year, was played to Leeds Crown Court this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car moved in front of them and the women noticed Ul was filming them on his phone, making them feel uncomfortable.

He then drove round to where they were and stopped and stared at them, before driving quickly towards one of the woman and stopping. However, the front of the BMW struck her bike which then collided with her legs.

Ul gave an "extraordinary" account of why he drove at the woman. (pic by National World)

Ul then reversed and drove off at speed, but they were able to get a quick photo of his registration plate. The 22-year-old was arrested a week later but denied being responsible.

He was quizzed again in November and again denied it, but later pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During probation report into his behaviour, Ul claimed his foot had slipped on the pedal, which Judge Penelope Belcher refused to accept, calling it "nonsense".

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe said he had been having an argument with his girlfriend and lost this temper. He added: "His best point is his guilty plea."

Judge Belcher told Ul: "It's an extraordinary incident. The footage is, quite frankly, extraordinary. There's no understanding as to why this happened.

"You suggest your foot slipped off the pedal, I do not accept that. You had no reason at all to be in that car park and no reason to drive close to those women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You drove in anger at the woman and did not have the guts to stay and see if she was alright. It was cowardly in the extreme."